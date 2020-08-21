Texans Dominate in Wild Card Win
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans dominated the Oakland Raiders on Saturday in the wild card game in Houston to advance to next weekend's divisional round. The Texans will travel to either Kansas City or New England for the divisional round game. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports from NRG Stadium with post-game thoughts on the Texans' win.
