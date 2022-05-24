Texas AG Files Lawsuit Against Mission Construction Company

AUSTIN- The state filed a lawsuit and restraining order against a Mission construction company on Wednesday.

The Attorney General’s Office claims Briseno Construction targeted Spanish-speaking consumers by asserting it would complete a new home in five months with no financing and no interest.

An investigation by the AG’s Consumer Protection Division found prospective homebuyers were required to make deposits of up to 60 percent in order to start construction. However, the company would delay starting construction or would leave it incomplete.

The AG’s office said they received 55 similar complaints from different consumers across Hidalgo County. Several people also faced local fines because their homes were built without proper permits.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on Briseno Construction last August. Alma and Martin Ramirez gave the company $45,000 as a down payment to have their home built by the end of 2015.

The company failed to complete it a year after their initial payment. The Ramirez also claimed the electrical work inside the home was faulty.

The restraining order instructs the company’s owners, Adelina Briseno and Alejandra Melendez, from destroying any documents. It also prohibits them from new construction projects.

We reached out to Adelina Briseno, the owner of the company. She did not want an on-camera interview.

Briseno said the company denies any wrongdoing and plans to fight the lawsuit and temporary restraining order.