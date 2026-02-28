Texas biologist warns pet owners to watch for screwworm in animal wounds

Cattle ranchers and pet owners across Texas are watching for the New world Screwworm, a parasite that can infect animals through open wounds.

There are no active cases in the U.S., but nearly 800 cases have been reported in Mexico. Some are within 200 miles of the Rio Grande Valley.

If the screwworm crosses the border, it could devastate the livestock industry.

"Everybody should be aware of the new world screwworm. The new world screwworm is not just limited to livestock," Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologist Ernesto Garcia said.

The parasite spreads through the larvae of infected flies that lay their eggs on open wounds of mammals, including pets, stray animals and livestock.

"Because pets can be master disguisers, sometimes they will hide something from you. If you do find any wound that has a maggot in it, you need to take it to your veterinarian immediately," veterinarian Dr. Diane de Bruyn said.

The USDA is already taking steps to fight back by developing sterile flies to kill off the population should infections develop on this side of the border.

Texas A&M AgriLife is taking another step through education. Garcia and other experts will explain what pet owners and ranchers should keep an eye on during a free workshop set for Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offices in Weslaco off Business 83. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The workshop will be held in Spanish, with English translators available.

