Texas Game Wardens: 3 found illegally fishing in Gulf of Mexico, caught with 500 pounds of Red Snapper

Texas Game Wardens patrolling the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday found about 500 pounds of illegally caught Red Snapper.

Game Wardens say they found a fishing vessel, commonly referred to as a "lancha", illegally fishing within the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, according to a Facebook post.

The three fisherman onboard had approximately 500 pounds of Red Snapper in their possession.

The vessel, fishing gear and crew were turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island.