Texas Game Wardens on Lookout for Gill Nets at Rio Grande
WESLACO – Texas game wardens are on the lookout for gill nets at the Rio Grande.
Authorities say they found more than 7,000 feet of this over the weekend.
The netting was seized in the river, which border both Cameron and Hidalgo Counties.
