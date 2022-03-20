Texas initiative aims to help people without housing

A statewide initiative called the Point in Time Count looks to help homeless people.

Every year, the Texas Homeless Network hosts the count, where homeless shelters across the state come together to identify sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in their community.

"Once we do these surveys, it lets them know how many people are in need and it helps bring funds down to the Valley and to programs like us to continue feeding the shelter,” said Loaves & Fishes Director of Family Emergency Assistance Tommy Martinez.

Here in the Valley, crews split up throughout areas of Cameron and Willacy County.

"It's very important because there's a lot of people out there that are really, really in need and there's really, really people that are out there that need help as far as needing a shelter and stuff,” said Eddie Cruz, who is homeless.

While out conducting the survey, officials encouraged those without housing to seek shelter due to cold weather. Officials also handed out hygiene bags.

