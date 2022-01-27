Texas jail escapee arrested at Progreso bridge, CBP says

A man who escaped from a Texas jail was arrested at the Progreso International Bridge as he attempted to enter Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Bee County Sheriff's Office.

CBP officers arrested 40-year-old Steven Guajardo Servantes on Friday, Jan. 21.

Authorities say Servantes escaped from the Bee County jail nearly a week earlier when he ran away while dumping trash with an escort, according to the Bee County Sheriff's Office.

Bee County is about 60 miles north of Corpus Christi.

On Friday, CBP officers at the Progreso bridge were working southbound operations when they encountered a man who matched the description of a wanted fugitive and referred him to secondary inspection.

CBP officers then conducted a fingerprint check and confirmed the man was Servantes, a U.S. citizen wanted by the Bee County Sheriff's Office and Austin Parole Board.

“This is a significant arrest as it underscores the public safety impact of our border security mission,” Progreso Port Director Walter Weaver said in a statement. "An arrest of this magnitude illustrates the vital role CBP plays in protecting our country and our communities."

Servantes was turned over to the custody of U.S. Marshals.