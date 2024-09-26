x

Texas Organ Sharing Alliance describes need for organ donation in the Valley

By: Dina Herrera Garza

Right now, thousands of people are on a waiting list for a life-saving transplant.

Texas Organ Sharing Alliance Southern Region Representative Paola Cepeda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the need for organ donation in the Rio Grande Valley and how people can save a life.

To learn more about organ donations and on how to become an organ donor, click here.

