Texas Organ Sharing Alliance describes need for organ donation in the Valley
Right now, thousands of people are on a waiting list for a life-saving transplant.
Texas Organ Sharing Alliance Southern Region Representative Paola Cepeda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the need for organ donation in the Rio Grande Valley and how people can save a life.
To learn more about organ donations and on how to become an organ donor, click here.
