Texas Parks and Wildlife Asking for Public’s Help to Prevent Border Wall through State Park

MISSION – Texas Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help in order to stop the government’s plans for a border wall through a state park.

Board members from the agency were in the Rio Grande Valley for hearings Tuesday and Wednesday.

The government plans to build a border wall on the levee that could cut access to Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park.

The future of the park and whether it will stay open remains a big question.

The government says it will build 9,000 feet of fencing; the agency says that will cut off the visitor’s center from the park.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing explains the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging the public to contact their congressional representatives.

