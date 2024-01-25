x

Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Brownsville

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that involved a Brownsville police officer, according to spokesperson Abril Luna.

The shooting happened Monday at the 600 block of La Quinta Drive.

No further details were released, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

