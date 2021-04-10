Texas renters could face eviction despite CDC moratorium

There’s confusion for renters in Texas on the federal government’s halt on evictions.

“What we're about to see, is a mass wave of evictions in the state of Texas,” said attorney Mark Melton.

Melton says many are still months behind on their rent—even if they’ve been able to get a job.

At the end of March, the Texas Supreme Court’s stop on evictions during the pandemic ended — while the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s order ends on June 30.

“And a lot of tenants are now beginning to understand the problem," said Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Place 2 Jesus Morales.

Morales sees eviction cases every week and says most being evicted are without a job.

The owner of an apartment complex could evict a tenant. But legal experts say, the owner runs the risk of violating a CDC order, even if the Texas Supreme Court doesn’t have a similar one.

"We literally are sitting on billions of dollars of rent assistance money that's there right now,” Melton said.

Melton says the best option is to contact organizations like Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid and filling out the CDC’s form requesting a stop on an eviction.