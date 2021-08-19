Texas requests more mortuary trailers
Related Story
Due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state officials have ordered five more mortuary trailers that will be kept in San Antonio and then deployed to cities as needed.
Hidalgo County had trailers last year in Weslaco and Mission, along with two county-owned morgue trailers.
News
Due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state officials have ordered five more mortuary trailers that... More >>
News Video
-
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 130 positive cases
-
IRS online error impacts Valley family
-
Number of children impacted by COVID-19 rises in Hidalgo County
-
DHR Health requiring all employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
-
McAllen ISD student dies during soccer club practice in Edinburg