Texas requests more mortuary trailers

Due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state officials have ordered five more mortuary trailers that will be kept in San Antonio and then deployed to cities as needed.

Hidalgo County had trailers last year in Weslaco and Mission, along with two county-owned morgue trailers.

1 day ago Tuesday, August 17 2021 Aug 17, 2021 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 5:49:00 PM CDT August 17, 2021
