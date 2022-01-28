Texas Restaurant Association pushing for more COVID relief for restaurants

Lawmakers voted last year to give restaurants across the nation more than $28.5 billion in COVID-19 relief.

Now the Texas Restaurant Association is pushing for more money.

"We're really talking about those mom-and-pop restaurants that have kind of gone been through hell and back over the last two years and are still showing up, staying open, feeding their communities day after day," Texas Restaurant Association Chief Public Affairs Officer Kelsey Erickson Streufert said.

Whether or not that help will come through is uncertain, but businesses are dealing with greater costs.

In order to combat the rising prices of certain foods, restaurants are having to increase their prices in order to balance their budget.

