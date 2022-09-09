Texas Rolls Out Program to Assist Military Service Members
WESLACO – A new partnership was created to help military service members transition back into civilian life.
The Texas Transition Alliance’s services include employment, education and outreach services.
The program is a partnership among Operation Welcome Home and Gov. Greg Abbott’s Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative.
Both will coordinate to help streamline services to meet the needs of service members as they transition out of Texas military installations.
Veterans and their families qualify for the program.
