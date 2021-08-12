Texas school districts push back on Abbott's no-mask mandate

As more school districts across the state resume in-person learning, some are defying a no-mask mandate set by Gov. Greg Abbott.

School districts in Dallas and Austin said they would require students and staff to wear face masks.

In the Rio Grande Valley, the PSJA school board approved a resolution Monday requesting Gov. Greg Abbott to allow the district to make local COVID-19 decisions.

"Parents please make your kids wear a mask at school," Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said. "Work with your local school leadership in supporting that."

Castillo says 90% of COVID-19 cases reported in Cameron County are caused by the Delta variant.