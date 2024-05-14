Texas sees drop in birth rate

Texas doctors say the birth rate in the state is falling faster than any other state in the country.

Experts say as the number of women in Texas having children is dropping, those who choose to start a family are waiting longer than before.

"There are many reasons today why women are delaying their childbearing," Medical Director at Aspire Fertility Dr. Courtney Failor. said. "They have options is really what it is."

Those options include waiting to find the right partner, finishing college, and finding a career, among others, Failor says. However, fertility specialists say they could face issues when wanting to start a family.

"Even though they may be the healthiest that they've ever been," Failor said. "Mother Nature is not on board with those changes. The time clock of our ovaries, that continues to change. It's just irreversible."

