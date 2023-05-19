Texas senators propose bill to expand Starr County international bridge.

Three Texas senators are pushing to expand lanes in the Starr-Camargo Bridge thanks to a newly proposed bill.

If approved, the Starr-Camargo Bridge Expansion Act would increase the amount of lanes for the toll bridge that runs from the Rio Grande City to Mexico, according to a news release.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Senators John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

The increase in lanes would allow an increase in the bridge and facilitates hundreds of millions of dollars in cross-border trade between the two countries, according to a news release.

The expansion would be fully paid for by existing tolls, the release added.