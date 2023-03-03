Texas Southmost College holds multi-agency active shooter training

A first of its kind active shooter training was held Wednesday at Texas Southmost College.

Around 100 first responders from local, state and federal agencies put their skills to the test as part of the training.

“Due to the proximity of Texas Southmost College, we've got local, state and federal entities just within a block of where we are so based on the jurisdictional lines,” TSC security coordinator Jaime Salazar said. “So we understood if something were to happen here, we're going to have everybody.

Fire and EMS crews from Brownsville and Weslaco were also on hand.

Communication, coordination and first response skills were put into play in a real-life scenario.

“In my 30 years of law enforcement career, we've seen what happens when we don't coordinate,” Salazar said. “We just don't want that to happen here, and this is where we try to refine that process."

Everyone involved in the training was evaluated. The results of that evaluation will be released in the next few weeks.

TSC said they plan on holding another training in the future.

