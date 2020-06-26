Texas Water Development Board seeks nominations for regional flood planning committee

The Texas Water Development Board is searching for South Texas residents willing to serve on a regional flood planning committee.

Members of the committee — the Regional Flood Planning Group for the Lower Rio Grande — will draft a regional flood plan for Region 15, which runs along the Rio Grande from Val Verde County to Cameron County.

"The 2019 Texas Legislature and Governor Abbott greatly expanded the TWDB's role in flood planning. The TWDB will be administering a new state and regional flood planning process with flood planning regions based on river basins," according to the water development board website. "The regional flood planning process will be developed, and initial regional flood planning groups formed by mid-2020; the first regional flood plans will be due in January 2023, and the first state flood plan will be due September 1, 2024."

The 12-member committee will include people who represents agricultural interests, industry, river authorities, counties, cities, water districts, flood districts, electric utilities, the general public, water utilities, environmental interests and small businesses.

"The ideal candidate will have experience in and a continued strong interest in working cooperatively on public issues; be committed to and possess expertise in flood risk-related issues; be strongly affiliated with and endorsed by the interest category for which they are nominated, and be capable of playing a leadership role in a regional flood planning group," according to the water development board website.

For more information, visit: https://www.twdb.texas.gov/flood/planning/index.asp