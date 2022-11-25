Thanksgiving Day hours for Valley grocery stores

With Thanksgiving approaching, Channel 5 News reached out to multiple stores across the Valley to see what will be open in case you’re short on ingredients.

LOCALLY OWNED STORES

• All Juniors Supermarket locations: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

La Ganadera o Brownsville Alton Gloor Boulevard: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. o McAllen McColl Road location: 10 a.m. – undetermined o McAllen Trenton Road location: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. o Mission location Colorado Street: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• A&V Lopez Supermarket

Brownsville Boca Chica Boulevard location: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Brownsville Miltary Road location: 7 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Brownsville International Boulevard location: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Brownsville Southmost Boulevard location: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Los Fresnos west Ocean Boulevard location: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. San Benito Sam Houston Boulevard: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Aguilar's Meat Market: All locations closed

BIG CHAIN STORES

• H-E-B: 6 a.m. – noon

CVS: Varies by location • Family Dollar: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

• Walmart

Target • Costco

Those with small grocery stores that will be open Thursday and aren’t listed here can message Channel 5 News on Facebook or through our tip line.