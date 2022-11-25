Thanksgiving Day hours for Valley grocery stores
With Thanksgiving approaching, Channel 5 News reached out to multiple stores across the Valley to see what will be open in case you’re short on ingredients.
LOCALLY OWNED STORES
- • All Juniors Supermarket locations: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- • El Globo: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- • La Ganadera
-
- o Brownsville Alton Gloor Boulevard: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- o McAllen McColl Road location: 10 a.m. – undetermined
- o McAllen Trenton Road location: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- o Mission location Colorado Street: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
-
• A&V Lopez Supermarket
-
- Brownsville Boca Chica Boulevard location: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Brownsville Miltary Road location: 7 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Brownsville International Boulevard location: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
-
- Brownsville Southmost Boulevard location: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Los Fresnos west Ocean Boulevard location: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- San Benito Sam Houston Boulevard: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Aguilar's Meat Market: All locations closed
BIG CHAIN STORES
- • H-E-B: 6 a.m. – noon
- • Sprouts: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- • Big Lots: 7a.m. - 9 p.m.
- • Walgreens: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- • CVS: Varies by location
- • Family Dollar: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING
- • Walmart
- • Best Buy
- • Target
- • Costco
Those with small grocery stores that will be open Thursday and aren’t listed here can message Channel 5 News on Facebook or through our tip line.
