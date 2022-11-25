x

Thanksgiving Day hours for Valley grocery stores

Related Story

With Thanksgiving approaching, Channel 5 News reached out to multiple stores across the Valley to see what will be open in case you’re short on ingredients.

LOCALLY OWNED STORES

  • All Juniors Supermarket locations:  7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • El Globo: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • La Ganadera
      • o Brownsville Alton Gloor Boulevard: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
      • o McAllen McColl Road location: 10 a.m. – undetermined 
      • o McAllen Trenton Road location: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
      • o Mission location Colorado Street: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

A&V Lopez Supermarket

    • Brownsville Boca Chica Boulevard location: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Brownsville Miltary Road location: 7 p.m. - 7 p.m.
      Brownsville International Boulevard location: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Brownsville Southmost Boulevard location: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Los Fresnos west Ocean Boulevard location: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • San Benito Sam Houston Boulevard: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • Aguilar's Meat Market: All locations closed

BIG CHAIN STORES

  • H-E-B: 6 a.m. – noon
  • Sprouts: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Walgreens: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • CVS: Varies by location
  • Family Dollar: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

  • Walmart
  • Best Buy
  • Target
  • Costco 

Those with small grocery stores that will be open Thursday and aren’t listed here can message Channel 5 News on Facebook or through our tip line. 

News
LIST: Thanksgiving Day hours for Valley grocery...
LIST: Thanksgiving Day hours for Valley grocery stores
With Thanksgiving approaching, Channel 5 News reached out to multiple stores across the Valley to see what will be open... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, November 23 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Wednesday, November 23, 2022 8:47:00 PM CST November 23, 2022
Radar
7 Days