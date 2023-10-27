x

The Dak Attack

OXNARD, CA - Only one player at a time can be the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.  Those have always been big shoes to fill.  Now for the third straight season, Dak Prescott tries to deal with the responsibilities of being the offensive leader of America's team.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has that story from training camp in California.

Friday, July 27 2018
