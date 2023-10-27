The Dak Attack
Related Story
OXNARD, CA - Only one player at a time can be the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Those have always been big shoes to fill. Now for the third straight season, Dak Prescott tries to deal with the responsibilities of being the offensive leader of America's team. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has that story from training camp in California.
News
OXNARD, CA - Only one player at a time can be the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Those have... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg hosts Halloween Fall Festival
-
Med-Care EMS files lawsuit against Hidalgo County, sheriff’s office
-
Raymondville ISD program teaching boys how to become ‘caballeros distinguidos’
-
Missing Brownsville man spotted crossing into Mexico
-
Cornyn and Cruz lead senators on border tour in the Valley