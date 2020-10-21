The National Championship of Golf

ERIN, WI - 24-year old Roman Robledo, a former Harlingen South and University of Houston golfer, will be competing with many of the game's great players on Thursday. Robledo's tee time will be just after 2:40 pm CDT when he plays in this year's opening round of the US Open Championship. This truly is this country's national championship of golf because of the open qualifying process that allows entries from outside the ranks of PGA Tour players. If a player is good enough, he can earn a spot in the field. Robledo told CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva that he is looking forward to playing because of the annual challenge the host course presents to the players. Conditions can be extremely difficult, even in perfect weather.