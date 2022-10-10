x

The number of evictions filed in Cameron County down 18% — the new year could change that

In September, the CDC ordered a stop to residential evictions until Dec. 31, but even with the order, this year only saw an 18% decrease in filed evictions.

CDCB Fellow, Caelan Mitchell-Bennett said the new year could bring more evictions.

"Without more entrenched solutions, we know that there's going to be an explosion of evictions, Mitchell-Bennett said. "Not only just filings but actual successful evictions."

Mitchell-Bennett said the crisis started before the pandemic. 

