The number of evictions filed in Cameron County down 18% — the new year could change that
Related Story
In September, the CDC ordered a stop to residential evictions until Dec. 31, but even with the order, this year only saw an 18% decrease in filed evictions.
CDCB Fellow, Caelan Mitchell-Bennett said the new year could bring more evictions.
"Without more entrenched solutions, we know that there's going to be an explosion of evictions, Mitchell-Bennett said. "Not only just filings but actual successful evictions."
Mitchell-Bennett said the crisis started before the pandemic.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
In September, the CDC ordered a stop to residential evictions until Dec. 31, but even with the order, this year... More >>
News Video
-
Valley taquería recognized in national TikTok contest
-
New PUC project to improve access to electricity in the Valley
-
Brownsville PUB to hold first public meeting since release of forensic audit
-
6th annual special needs pageant held in Edinburg
-
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say