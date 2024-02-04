The Race is On for Brownsville Mayor Candidates

BROWNSVILLE – More than 5,300 people have already cast their ballots early for the Brownsville city elections.

Looking for his third term in office is incumbent Mayor Tony Martinez.

He was first elected to the post in 2011 on the platform of promoting economic development and education.

Martinez says he's not done working for the citizens of Brownsville and wants to follow through with some of the major projects currently underway.

Retired City Manager Charlie Cabler is also running for the top spot.

He says he's dedicated most of his life to working for the City of Brownsville in the police department, reaching the ranks of commander, and most recently as city manager until his retirement in 2017.

Cabler says he's established the necessary relationships needed to move Brownsville forward.

Trey Mendez is the third candidate running for office.

He’s an attorney, a businessman and one of the founders of the Brownsville Historic Preservation Society.

Mendez says that experience in public service will come in handy if he's elected mayor.

April 30 is the last day to vote early and Election Day is May 4.

