'The Stringphonics' realiza concierto tributo a Michael Jackson en Brownsville

By: Thalia doe Bravo

Maria Ochoa, Raquel Gómez, Penny Tong y Tomas Verastegui, integrantes de "The Stringphonics", visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre el concierto acústico que realizarán este miércoles 26 de junio en un tributo a Michael Jackson.

Ubicación: Museo de Bellas Artes de Brownsville, ubicado en 660 E Ringgold St, Brownsville, TX 78520

Número de contacto: (956) 589-9893

Para comprar entradas, haz clic aquí

Vea el siguiente video para la segunda parte de la entrevista. 

2 days ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 Tuesday, June 25, 2024 9:19:00 AM CDT June 25, 2024
