The Vuelta Zone returns for 2023 McAllen Holiday Parade

The McAllen Holiday Parade is bringing back the Vuelta Zone this year.

"This is an area where the crowd, when they start shouting 'vuelta,' the balloons as they're passing by, they're spinning. They're spinning the balloons so all of the children get very excited," South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau Director of Marketing and Corporate Sponsorships Cindy Trevino said.

The city of McAllen is collaborating with South Padre Island, so the Vuelta Zone will be beach themed. It will also include music, gifts and giveaways.

The Vuelta Zone is reserved seating. Tickets will officially go on sale Friday, Sept. 15.

The McAllen Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 2.

1 day ago Tuesday, September 12 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Tuesday, September 12, 2023 1:37:00 PM CDT September 12, 2023
