Theft at Pharr church caught on camera

Surveillance footage from Center Church in Pharr caught the moment thieves stole something the church uses to feed thousands in the community every month.

Senior Pastor Clark Ortiz said the footage captured late Monday night showed two men walking around the church’s chained equipment area. But the church was unaware a theft had occurred until days later.

Footage showed a black SUV reverse into the area, load the church’s BBQ pit into the SUV, and drive off with it.

40 minutes later, the thieves returned – this time taking off with the church’s trailer used to provide groceries to 5,000 families in the community.

Pastor Ortiz says it's not the monetary loss that hurts the most - but rather - the effect that it's going to have on their efforts to feed families in the community experiencing hunger. Now, the church is asking the thieves to bring the trailer back.

"If anybody sees or knows or if they've realized what they have done, we want to be able to provide them full amnesty,” Ortiz said. “They can come, they can bring, drop it off and no harm, no foul. We won't press any charges or anything. We'll just love them and embrace them."

The Pharr Police Department confirmed they are investigating the theft. Those with information on the theft can contact Pharr police at 956-402-4700.