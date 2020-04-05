They've Been Here Before

McALLEN - As the Vipers prepare for another NBA D-League Finals series, the team's players are getting ready for a first taste of the league's biggest stage. While the Vipers' franchise has taken home the D-League hardware before, members of the current roster were not around the last time it happened. It's the nature of the league. Players move on quickly from teams, much like the short shelf life for players in major college basketball. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez looks at this edition of the team, and preparations for the championship series.