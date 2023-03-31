Third Arrest Made in Starr Co. Voter Fraud Investigation

RIO GRANDE CITY – A third arrest was made in Starr County related to the ongoing election fraud investigation.

Belinda Garcia, 45, is facing charges of election fraud and fraudulent use of an application for ballot by mail.

According to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, investigators questioned some people who had submitted applications for ballots by mail.

The ballot stated they were disabled but they denied marking that down. They told investigators an assistant worker brought the application to them.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported the Starr County District Attorney’s Office is thoroughly investigating voter fraud.

District Attorney Omar Escobar said their investigation grew from a lawsuit filed in 2016.

The suit alleged inflated voter rolls. The investigation also comes following a new state law.

Under Senate Bill 5, anyone who provides false information to qualify for a mail-in ballot as a disabled voter can be sent to jail.

The DA’s office is looking at undocumented voters, voters under felony supervision and voters who may not qualify to receive a mail-in ballot.

The DA says more charges could be filed against Garcia.

We’ll continue tracking the outcome of the DA’s investigation into voter fraud.