Third person enters guilty plea in fatal 2022 San Antonio smuggling attempt

A Mexican national pleaded guilty in a federal court in San Antonio to charges related to a June 2022 human smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office

Riley Covarrubias-Ponce, 31, confessed to being a member of the human smuggling organization responsible for the failed smuggling attempt that illegally brought adults and children a total of 66 from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico into the U.S., according to a news release.

Covarrubias-Ponce faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The smuggling attempt resulted in the nation’s deadliest human smuggling event after dozens of people were locked in a big rig without water or air conditioning in the Texas summer heat.

Six other men have federal charges pending against them in connection with the smuggling attempt. Two of them have pleaded guilty to charges connected to the case.

