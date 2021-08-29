Third wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations possible, experts warn

Researchers at UT Austin have been using the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas to forecast how many people the state could see in the hospital during the coming months.

Their graphs show that the latest numbers for hospitalizations may climb.

Doctors insist there is one helpful solution to lowering those numbers.

"Because we have the silver bullet or the tool that will stop that spread from happening in our communities which is the vaccination,” said Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado, an infectious disease specialist at Valley Baptist Hospital Harlingen.

Researchers say they want people to take action before they see an increase in the number of people in intensive care units, calling on the public and the media to be more aware of the forecasts in COVID-19 hospitalizations before they actually begin to climb.

