Three charged in connection with thefts in Hidalgo County

Three men were charged Monday in connection with a string of burglaries in Edinburg and the surrounding area — and investigators believe the men are behind much more.

Nineteen-year-old Omar Canchula Garcia, 18-year-old Juan Guerra and 32-year-old Daniel Guerra face 17 charges related to burglary and theft, and a number of agencies said they would soon be pursuing their own charges, as well.

All three men were issued a bond and remain in custody.

Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said the arrests took a strong collaboration with neighboring agencies.

“We have been able to gain enough information to make some arrests and recover almost — approximately $2 million worth of that property,” Ayala said.

Ayala said this is still an ongoing investigation and that more individuals could be arrested related to these thefts, though he didn’t indicate just how many that would be.

City officials say property was recovered from multiple locations in Edinburg, Weslaco, La Feria, Monte Alto, and Edcouch.