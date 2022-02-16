Three families displaced after morning fire in Willacy County

Three families in Willacy County have been displaced after a fire quickly spread in multiple directions early Monday morning.

Raymondville Fire Chief Lauro Oscar Gutierrez says it took firefighters over two hours to extinguish the flames. Officials say the fire may have started from a heat lamp in one family’s garage.

“The community, friends, family— everybody’s been keeping up and helping out, and that’s what pretty much has me thinking, ‘You know, we’re going to get through this,” said Rene Gonzalez, who lost his home in the fire.

Raymondville residents are now coming together to help the families after the tragedy. If you’d like to donate to the families, call 956-966-6053 or email fire.chief@raymondvilletx.us.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been started for one of the families affected by the fire.

