Three in custody in connection with fatal kidnapping attempt near Mercedes

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

One suspect was killed Thursday and three others are in custody in connection with an attempted Thursday kidnapping near Mercedes, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Among those arrested was the kidnapping victim, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a kidnapping report at the 6800 block of Vera Lane at around 3:45 a.m. where the victim stated he was physically attacked by two male suspects outside his residence who attempted to kidnap him.

During the assault, one of the male suspects fired his rifle, which struck the other suspect, the release stated. Deputies later learned the suspect arrived at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and succumbed to his injuries.

Two women “implicated themselves” in the offense and were arrested on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. They’re expected to be arraigned Friday morning, the release stated.

The kidnapping victim was also arrested after he was found in possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

One suspect remains on the run, the release added.

Those with any information regarding the incident are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.