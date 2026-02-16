Three people arrested as Weslaco police crack down on illegal car club meetups

Weslaco residents can expect more police presence this weekend as officers keep an eye on parking lots for illegal car club gatherings.

Officers with the Weslaco Police Department arrested three people Thursday night during a meet-up at the Lowe's parking lot off the expressway. One driver faces charges for reckless driving and evading arrest. That driver and two passengers in the car also face drug charges, police said.

Police said car club gatherings happen at least three nights a week, mostly Thursday through Saturday.

The illegal meet-up hotspots include the parking lots in front of the Academy store near Texas Boulevard and the Lowe's hardware store.

Maria Gomez works at a store near those parking lots. She said drivers circle the lot and burn tires during meet-ups.

"I called the police because I wanted to go home and I couldn't," Gomez said.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as Weslaco police broke up the meet-up around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said he's been getting complaints about car meet-ups for the past six months.

"We're not the bad guys," Gonzalez said. "We just want to make sure that everybody is safe."

The city is working on a plan with local agencies, state troopers and other cities to coordinate enforcement,” Gonzalez added.

