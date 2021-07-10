Three Suspects Charged in Christmas Morning Burglary

UPDATE (12/26): Three suspected Christmas burglars are now officially charged.

The two adults are identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Torres and 18-year-old Eairyeis Kaine Cuellar.

The third suspect, a juvenile, is identified as a 15-year-old.

Torres' bond was set at $25,000 and Cuellar's bond is set at $5,000.

--------------

HARLINGEN - Two adults and one juvenile are in custody following a store burglary early Christmas morning.

Police say it happened at the Johnny's True Value Hardware store on West Tyler Avenue around 4:00a.m.

An investigation revealed the alleged burglars broke into the building and took several items before fleeing the scene, including guns and ammunition.

Two of the suspects were later tracked down by police.

The third, turned himself in.

Six handguns, three rifles and ammunition were recovered.