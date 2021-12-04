Thursday covid report

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 186 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four coronavirus-related deaths, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the four deaths, three were unvaccinated individuals, according to the report. The deaths included one male and three females from the cities of Donna, McAllen, Pharr and San Juan. All four were over the age of 60.

The 186 new cases is an increase of 81 cases from Wednesday, when the county reported 105 new cases of the disease and one death.

The 186 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 32 12-19 21 20s 30 30s 31 40s 27 50s 18 60s 14 70+ 13 Total: 186

A total of 62 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 55 adult patients and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 are in intensive care units. They include 17 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, four staff members and 30 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 776 staff members and 4,059 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 119,605 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,500 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 462 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.