x

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024: AM clouds, PM sun, temps in the 60s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024: AM clouds, PM...
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024: AM clouds, PM sun, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 Thursday, January 16, 2025 8:15:00 AM CST January 16, 2025
Radar
7 Days