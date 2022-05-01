Thursday's Weather - 10pm

Home
News
Neighbor jumps into action after Edinburg house catches fire
A home in Edinburg was destroyed by a fire Saturday. The family who lived at the house near Schunior Street and Mon Mack Road are...
Harlingen police investigating fatal crash
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash...
Home insurance rates on the rise
Inflation and supply shortages are really making it...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, April 30, 2022: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the 90s
April 29, 2022: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
April 28, 2022: Mainly dry, temperatures in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV FC's Luka Malesevic on his journey from Montenegro to the Valley
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV FC right-back Luka Malesevic signed with the Toros in March of this year, and after scoring his first professional goal last week,...
McAllen's Nixon Gets Final Out in Texas win over UTRGV
EDINBURG - Valley native Aaron Nixon, now pitching...
Sharyland's Gonzalez Wins 5A Silver Medal in Boys Singles Tennis
SAN ANTONIO - Sharyland's Alan Gonzalez capped off...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Policía de Harlingen investiga accidente fatal
Una persona murió luego de un accidente de dos vehículos en Harlingen, dijo la policía. Los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Harlingen respondieron al...
Nuevo programa tiene como objetivo enseñar al público cómo controlar el sangrado severo
El próximo mes se ofrecerá un programa gratuito...
Precios de seguros de hogar al alza
La inflación y la escasez de suministros realmente...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Thursday's Weather - 10pm
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Neighbor jumps into action after Edinburg house catches fire
Options available to protest for a lower property tax rate
Home insurance on the rise
Program aims to teach the public how to control severe bleeding
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes prevalent in the Valley
Sports Video
RGV FC's Luka Malesevic on his journey from Montenegro to the Valley
Alan Gonzalez Wins Silver Medal
Nixon Returns to RGV in Longhorns Win over UTRGV
Hector Solis PSJA North
St Joseph's Academy Sophomore Wins State Championship TAPPS 5a Boys Singles