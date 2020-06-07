Thursday's Weather - 6 p.m.

Home
News
Concerned about high tides, Cameron County temporarily closes three beach accesses to vehicles
Cameron County temporarily closed Beach Access 5, Beach Access 6 and Boca Chica beach to vehicles on Sunday because of high tides. Cameron County Judge...
More than 1,100 tires collected across the Rio Grande Valley as part of hurricane season cleanup
In an effort to prepare for hurricane season,...
Dallas, San Antonio lift curfews as protests continue
City officials announced that curfews in Dallas...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
College Signings: June 5th
WESLACO - Athletes signings their NLI's to continue their academic and athletic careers. Check out the signings from Friday June 5th.
College Signings: June 4th
WESLACO - Athletes signings their NLI's to continue...
College Signings: June 1st
SAN ISIDRO - Jordan Garcia signed her NLI...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley: Feeding the RGV
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
29 personas más en condado Cameron dan positivo a coronavirus, 13 se recuperan
29 personas más en el condado Cameron dieron positivo al coronavirus el sábado, con un total de 892 casos confirmados. De acuerdo a un comunicado...
Manifestantes se unen de manera pacífica en McAllen
Fue una jornada ocupada en McAllen con una...
Comerciantes en McAllen protegen sus negocios durante protestas
Antes y durante la protesta comerciantes en McAllen...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Heart of the Valley: Feeding the RGV
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Thursday's Weather - 6 p.m.
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Tropical storm may cause rip currents
Starr County coronavirus update
Workers collect unwanted tires as part of hurricane season cleanup
Demonstrators peacefully protest for justice in Edinburg
UTRGV offers free counseling services to those mentally impacted by current events
Sports Video
College Signings: June 5th
College Signings: June 4th
jordan garcia signing
bobby morrow death
utrgv bball bert ogden arena