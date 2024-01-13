Tips on protecting your car against the cold weather

As you get ready for the cold weather, experts are recommending you also prepare your car for the drop in temperatures in the forecast.

Santiago Cazarez, the manager at Pueblo Tires & Services in Weslaco, said the cold weather will cause tires to lose air.

“When the tire pressure is running low, it is generating friction — so that is what can create blowouts and explosions on the road,” Cazarez said.

Cazarez recommends always using windshield wiper fluid instead of water, as the water could also freeze and affect your car.

Checking the tread on your tires can also keep you from getting into trouble on the road.

Low battery life is also something that should be kept an eye on.

“You don't want to have a battery that is three or four years old, especially when temperatures are going to drop,” Cazarez said.

