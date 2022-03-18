Tips to Avoid Frustrations at Mechanic Visits

MERCEDES – The Better Business Bureau said people can avoid unwanted costs by preparing for a mechanic's visit.



Guadalupe Rodriguez said he asked for a transmission overhaul for his pickup. The Mercedes man told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the vehicle was beyond the one-month warranty offered by the mechanic. Rodriguez said after spending $900 on the repair, the truck stopped working.



"But when it broke down, we found out he didn't overhaul it,” he told us.



CHANNEL 5 NEWS looked at Rodriguez's receipt with the mechanic. It showed Rodriguez paid for a repair, not an overhaul.



Dolores Salinas, president of the Better Business Bureau in South Texas, said it's helpful to ask relatives and friends who they recommend. "It's always important to get some references from people that you know, and then check out those references,” she said.



Salinas said a good repair may cost more. She said you may ask a mechanic to document the services in writing. "There's nothing wrong with you asking for specifics,” she advised.



For a list of local mechanics from the Better Business Bureau, you can visit the BBB's webpage.