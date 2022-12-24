Tips to prepare your vehicles for cold weather

The cold temperatures are approaching, and our cars need to be prepared for this weather too.

The cold can cause problems, and that's the last thing you want if you are taking a road trip.

The experts over at Pueblo Tires say the temperature drop is likely to cause our tire pressures to drop too.

Make sure to check your tires if you are hitting the road, and if you don't have it in your car's system already, pick up some real radiator coolant.