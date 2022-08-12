Toddler in Custody Dispute turned Murder Case in Custody of

EDINBURG – A toddler who was caught in the middle of a dispute turned murder case is in custody of a relative.

The 2-year-old’s great-grandmother is charged with the death of Gilbert Gaytan, the father of the child.

Elizabeth Guerrero allegedly hit Gaytan with her car, killing him.

This week Child Protective Services put the child in the temporary custody of a relative.

She will remain in the state’s legal care for at least a year.

The mother of the child, who was in the car when Guerrero allegedly struck Gaytan, was ordered to stay away from the toddler.