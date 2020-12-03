Toddler remains hospitalized after car crash that killed her family

A toddler remained in critical condition Tuesday after a car crash that killed her family.

Isabella Monique Garcia, an 18-month-old girl from San Benito, remained in critical condition Tuesday at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Her parents, 25-year-old Daniel Garcia and 24-year-old Dominique Ramirez, died on Nov. 29 after a car crash in Wharton, Texas, which is located southeast of Houston. The crash also killed her brother, 2-year-old Isaac Daniel Garcia, and her uncle, 21-year-old Fernando Garcia.

According to information released by the Wharton Police Department, a black Cadillac SUV struck their car head-on.

