Toddler remains hospitalized after car crash that killed her family
Related Story
A toddler remained in critical condition Tuesday after a car crash that killed her family.
Isabella Monique Garcia, an 18-month-old girl from San Benito, remained in critical condition Tuesday at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Her parents, 25-year-old Daniel Garcia and 24-year-old Dominique Ramirez, died on Nov. 29 after a car crash in Wharton, Texas, which is located southeast of Houston. The crash also killed her brother, 2-year-old Isaac Daniel Garcia, and her uncle, 21-year-old Fernando Garcia.
According to information released by the Wharton Police Department, a black Cadillac SUV struck their car head-on.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
A toddler remained in critical condition Tuesday after a car crash that killed her family. Isabella Monique Garcia, an... More >>
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Mission Skeet and Trap Club
-
City of Mission to host 26 annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
-
The number of evictions filed in Cameron County down 18% — the...
-
San Benito toddler remains hospitalized after car crash in Houston— her uncle...
-
RGV frontline workers helping bring gifts to children this holiday season