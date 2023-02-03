x

Top La Joya Mayoral Candidates Heading into Runoff Election

Related Story

LA JOYA – On Tuesday night, La Joya residents went to the polls to cast their votes for commissioners and a mayor.

Mayor Fito Salinas is hoping to be re-elected and the other candidate, Former Police Chief Isidro Casanova, who unofficial numbers show received around 200 more votes than Salinas is leaning into a runoff election.

Now, it’ll be up to residents to decide on the top two mayoral candidates to represent their city.

For some, La Joya has seen a lot of corruption, wanting a better reputation for the city. For others, they have seen an increase in business and see no need for change.

There is no set date for the runoff election; voting numbers from Tuesday night still need to be canvassed.

Watch the video above for the full report.

News
Top La Joya Mayoral Candidates Heading into...
Top La Joya Mayoral Candidates Heading into Runoff Election
LA JOYA – On Tuesday night, La Joya residents went to the polls to cast their votes for commissioners and... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 6:06:00 PM CST November 06, 2019
Radar
7 Days