Toros Introduce New Team President and New Kits
EDINBURG - The RGV FC Toros and Houston Dynamo met with fans Thursday night at a party for season ticket holders.
Among the highlights were the introduction of Toros team president Ron Patel and a look at the Toros' kits for the upcoming season.
The Toros and Dynamo will be playing a friendly Saturday night at HEB Park.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.
