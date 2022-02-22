Toros Prep For Tulsa

EDINBURG – The RGV FC Toros and Tulsa Roughriders are meeting for the first time this season Saturday.

Recently, the defense has been picking up the slack for RGV FC. A couple of weeks ago, goalie Michael Nelson impressed in his pro debut, making six saves in a 0-0 draw against Phoenix.

Last week against Saint Louis, regular starter Nico Corti stood in between the pipes as RGV FC picked up its second straight shutout.

“I think our goalies have been outstanding,” said RGV FC coach Gerson Echeverry. “I also believe that overall defensive effort from all the guys has been important. So it’s a team defending. Corti and Nelson have done just outstanding. I think we have two solid goalkeepers for the future.”

Offensively, the Toros are having a tough time in front of goal. They’ve scored two goals in their last eight games.

“When you’re an attacking player, it’s frustrating,” said Echeverry. “When you’re not scoring, there’s times when the goal is huge and then there’s other times when you’re not scoring that the goal looks very little. That’s what it is. That’s what it is, the ugly goal, the rebound goal or something. We’ve been very unfortunate with those breaks.”

Both RGV FC and Tulsa are in desperate need of a win. Tulsa is in last place in the USL western conference with 11 points. The Toros are just slightly above the Roughriders in the standings with 12 points.

Saturday’s game is at 7:30 pm at HEB Park in Edinburg.