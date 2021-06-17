Toros Remain Unbeaten at Home: Beat SLC 1-0

EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, June 12, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-1-1) earns fourth win at home to stay undefeated after 1-0 win over Real Monarchs SLC (1-4-2) on Saturday night.

The Toros came out of the locker room with intensity to earn three points at home. The game winning goal came after Wan Kuzain managed to sneak in and steal the ball inside the box from a defender and sent a left footed shot to the bottom left corner past the keeper, 1-0.

The first half started off slow for both squads, going to the locker room 0-0. The first action shot was in the 30th minute after Ibrahim Bance tested Tyler Deric after sending a left footed shot from outside the box but was sent too high and out wide. Six minutes later James Murphy sent a high shot over the goal. Kuzain had two opportunities following set pieces but wasn’t able to capitalize.

RGV FC had multiple dangerous opportunities throughout the second half but none were put away. In the 50th minute Christian Sorto had two back-to-back opportunities, but the keeper was solid at goal and deflected both shots out of play.

The home side built up a play in the 87th minute where Alexis Cerritos dribbled the ball up front connecting with Elvis Amoh. Amoh then did a spin off pass to Rodrigo Lopez where he then shot to goal, but Real Monarchs defender Kyle Adams blocked the attempt out to corner.

The Toros finished the night with 13 shots, five on target while holding 53.6% possession throughout the match, along with 84.4% passing accuracy. Real Monarchs totaled three shots with zero on target while maintaining an 80% passing accuracy.

Kuzain led RGV’s side with four total shots, two on target and one created chance that led to goal. Sorto totaled two shots, two on target while Lopez had two total shots, one on target and a lone chance. Both Murphy and Amoh created two opportunities each tonight.

Defensively, Erik Pimentel totaled six tackles, one block while Adrian Diz Pe led with eight clearances. Adrian Vera totaled four tackles with one clearance and one interception.

RGV FC will host Austin Bold FC for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m. CST