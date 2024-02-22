x

Tough Thursday For UTRGV Hoops

EDINBURG - Both UTRGV basketball teams ended their regular seasons with losses to Cal Baptist. At the Fieldhouse in Edinburg, the men's team forced overtime only to come up short 82-79. The women's team rallied from 22 points down, but missed a tying-three at the buzzer for a 66-63 loss. The next stop for both UTRGV teams is Las Vegas where the WAC tourney tips off next week. 

